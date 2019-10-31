Durham police investigating crash involving cyclist, truck; 2 injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a crash involving a truck and bicycle that occurred Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 5:13 a.m. on N. Duke Street, police said.

Authorities did not have many details on what happened, but did say that the truck overturned and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver and cyclist were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if charges are pending in connection with the crash.

