DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night.

Police said shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers with the Traffic and Crash Team Unit responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of North Alston Avenue.

Tysiea Gurly, 45, was hit by an unknown motor vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police said the suspect did not stop and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-475-4149 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.