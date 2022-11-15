DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been shot.

Sima Avenue is approximately a 10 minute walk to Durham Technical Community College’s campus.

Officers confirmed the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation.