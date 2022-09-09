DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting.

Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St., near North Carolina Central University.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found Downey, who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to reports.

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police say this is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.