DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 700-block of Liberty Street around 11:35 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found two men who had been shot and were suffering from “injuries reported as non-life threatening,” police said.

Durham police said no other information is available at this time.