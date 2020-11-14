Durham police investigating drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a drive by shooter fired shots at the 98 Tobacco Shop.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the store located near Holloway and Adams streets.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows a man dodging bullets.

Police say the building and another vehicle were struck. No one was shot.

