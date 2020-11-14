DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a drive by shooter fired shots at the 98 Tobacco Shop.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the store located near Holloway and Adams streets.
Surveillance video of the shooting shows a man dodging bullets.
Police say the building and another vehicle were struck. No one was shot.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham police investigating drive-by shooting
- Police: Men broke into Myrtle Beach hotel room, forced woman to strip naked as they robbed her
- Police: Woman broke glass cup over man’s head in Myrtle Beach for not having dinner ready when she woke up
- Over 170K new US coronavirus cases in single day, yet another record
- Nurse in Mexico dies of COVID-19 hours after recording video to reassure family
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now