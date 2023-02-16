CBS 17 is on the scene of a fatal shooting in Durham where police continue to investigate (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Park Avenue.

Around 8 a,m. on Thursday, officers responded to a gunshot wound in that area, police said. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

That road is closed between Lathrop and Holloway streets, police said. It will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29536 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.