Durham police investigating Friday morning shooting; at least 6 shot since Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For at least the sixth time since Monday, Durham police on Friday are investigating a shooting that either hurt or killed someone.

Police said around 1:35 a.m. Friday that officers were conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Horton Road and Duke Street.

Officials told CBS 17 that a portion of Duke Street between Horton and Fairfield roads was shut down as part of the investigation. Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the road and officials said the road will be closed for some time as the investigation unfolds.

Friday morning’s shooting is at least the sixth since Monday that has either hurt or killed a person.

Three murders were reported on Monday and two more shootings that resulted in injuries to the victims happened on Tuesday.

An arrest has been been made in the first murder of the week, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue and left 21-year-old Joshua Lindsey dead. Malik Joseph, 22, of Durham, was arrested and charged with murder in that case.

Durham police also arrested Ronnell Canion, 25, of Durham, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within the city limits. The charges are in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the 2400-block of Nebo Street. In that shooting, a 26-year-old man was shot in the back and seriously injured.

Police have not released any suspect information or announced arrests in the other four shootings.

CBS 17 crews were on Wabash Street Thursday night for a possible shooting investigation, but police have yet to confirm that a shooting actually occurred at that location.

Authorities have declined to release any further information at this time about Friday morning’s shooting.

