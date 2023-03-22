DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were found dead in Durham Wednesday morning near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard.

This investigation began shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers responded to the 1200 block of Leon Street where it was reported that a juvenile male had been shot, Durham police said.

The victim’s parents transported him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the victim told them there may have been two additional victims who had been shot. The 16-year-old juvenile male is in stable condition, according to police.

Overnight, the Durham Fire Department deployed a drone for several hours and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office sent out their cadaver dog to search the area for additional victims.

As the investigation continued, two 16-year-old boys were found dead shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced both juvenile victims deceased on the scene.

Crime scene tape marks the edge of the investigation area near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard in Durham. (Terrence Evans/CBS 17)

Based on police’s preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Brogden Middle School was placed on secure status for a short period Wednesday morning while police were in the area investigating. The school is no longer on secure status.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is an active investigation and a CBS 17 crew is at the scene to get the latest updates.