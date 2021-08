DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday on Miami Boulevard.

The department responded to the 4600 block where it said a male victim was shot and taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Durham police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.