DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Durham on Monday morning, according to police.

Police said shortly after 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Worth Street. After arriving, they found two women who were shot.

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Worth Street. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

EMS responded and both victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said a short time later, one of the victims died from her injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said this appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.