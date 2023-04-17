DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

On Monday morning shortly after 12:55 a.m., Durham police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Summit Street, which is near South Roxboro Street.

Officers said they found a female victim with a minor injury, which was not a gunshot wound. EMS responded and the victim was treated on scene and released on scene by EMS.

The preliminary investigation revealed the incident was not random.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.