Durham police investigating robbery, carjacking at convenience store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a store clerk had his wallet and car stolen Wednesday night during an attempted store robbery, police said.

Authorities received a call in regards to a robbery and carjacking at 11:04 p.m. at the Star Mini Mart located at 1708 N.C. Highway 54.

An employee at the store told police that two men approached them and while the store was being closed. The men told the employee to open the door and the employee stated they weren’t able to.

Since the employee wouldn’t open the door, the suspects stole the employee’s wallet and car. The two suspects were wearing black hoodies and masks, police said.

No one was injured during the incident and the two suspects are currently on the run.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now