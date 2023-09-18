DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Monday that it is investigating a series of related crimes during September in which Hispanic women were targeted.

From Sept. 3 through 12, officers responded to four carjackings and one armed robbery where Hispanic women were targeted at different locations across the city, police said.

These incidents happened at a bus stop, an apartment complex, and the parking lots of businesses.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies or carjackings.

The victims have described the suspects as two to three thin-frame, shorter juvenile males wearing ski masks.

Below is a list of the recent incidents that have occurred:

At 12:12 p.m. on Sept. 3, a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of cash and personal belongings while at a bus stop in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive.

At 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 3, a victim reported her vehicle being stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6000 block of Fayetteville Road.

At 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, a victim reported her vehicle being stolen by force in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street.

At 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 12, a victim reported her vehicle stolen at gunpoint at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive.

At 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 12, a victim reported her vehicle stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of North Roxboro Street.

Police are asking community members to be aware of their surroundings and to remember the following crime prevention tips:

Park in well-lit areas.

Assess your surroundings for suspicious persons before exiting your vehicle.

Don’t leave unattended vehicles running.

Have your keys ready when approaching your home or vehicle.

Do not walk alone in dark areas.

Refrain from carrying large amounts of cash with you.

If you are confronted, always cooperate with the robber. Your life is more important than items of material value.

Call 911 as soon as possible after the robbery. Provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible.

Do not be concerned about your immigration status if you are a foreign national when reporting crime. Please report all suspicious activity and crime by calling 911.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or Investigator A. Osborne at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29241. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.