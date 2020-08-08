Durham police investigating shooting near grocery store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near a grocery story.
A man went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Police said he shot in the neck on University Drive near the Compare Foods supermarket.
There was no information available on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.
