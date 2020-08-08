Durham police investigating shooting near grocery store

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near a grocery story.

A man went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Police said he shot in the neck on University Drive near the Compare Foods supermarket.

There was no information available on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories