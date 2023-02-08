Durham police and K-9 units are on the scene of a shooting on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham. (Marcus Wilson/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has confirmed one of the Hillside High School students shot on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon has died at a nearby hospital tonight.

Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Riddle Road is closed from Fayetteville Street to Alfred Street as police investigate. The public is asked to avoid this area at this time.

Hillside High, Durham School of Technology and W.G Pearson Elementary are no longer in a secure status, police said.

All students are safe, according to a spokesperson with Durham Public Schools.

Durham police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting did not happen on campus and that as of 1:48 p.m., there is no active shooter.

Police still plan on releasing more information as it becomes available.