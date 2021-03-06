Durham police investigating string of armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are warning the public after three armed robberies that all happened before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects in their early 20s who were dressed in all black. Investigators believe these two men committed all three armed robberies and the victims of the crimes are Hispanic males.

The first robbery happened around 8:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of Morreene Road.

Police say the second happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.

The third robbery happened around 9:22 p.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road, police say.

Police did not release any other details surrounding the armed robberies but say patrol presence has been increased in the areas where the robberies happened.