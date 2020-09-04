Durham police investigating triple-shooting near NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say three people were shot Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Pekoe and Formosa avenues, which is near the campus of North Carolina Central University.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or possible suspect(s).

This story will be updated.

