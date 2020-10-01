Durham police issue warning after 17 cars stolen in a week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are urging residents to exercise more caution as 17 cars were stolen in the city over the span of a week.
Of those incidents, police said seven of the stolen vehicles had the keys left inside. Of those, two of the vehicles were running when stolen. About 40 percent of the stolen vehicles in Durham this year had the keys left inside, police said.
“Please lock your car doors and make sure you don’t leave your spare keys inside your vehicles,” said Lt. Jackie Werner. “I know that these cool fall mornings make many of you want to warm your car up before your morning commute.”
Werner further warned people not to leave their firearms in their vehicles. In September, Durham police reported a rise in the number of stolen guns this year.
