DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat.

Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.

He yelled about having a bomb and walked away, according to police. Officers said a bomb was not found.

Three photos of the suspect were released. One of the businesses appeared to be Party City.

If you have any information, contact Investigator G.D. Silla at 919-560-4415 ext. 29310.