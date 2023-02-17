DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for two women who got manicures and refused to pay for them.

Police said the women went to Lovely Nails, located at 2005 North Pointe Drive. After receiving their manicures, police said they refused to pay for them and caused a disturbance while walking out of the business.

(Durham Police Department)

The women have not been identified and are wanted for larceny and disturbance.

If anyone recognizes the women or has any information regarding this case, contact Investigator D.T. Stocks at 919-560-4281 (ext. 29124).