DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a bank robbery.

Shortly after 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers said they were called the 2000 block of N.C. 54 in reference to a bank robbery.

When police arrived, they said they were told that a man wearing a camouflage jacket had robbed the bank.

Video surveillance showed the suspect entering and exiting the bank, according to the police department.

(Durham Police Department)

Police said the man left through the front door and fled in a newer model silver or gray GMC Acadia with a partial North Carolina registration of HJC-16.

They said the suspect and the vehicle were last seen traveling northbound on N.C. 55.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator S. Ellison at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29550 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards, and police said you never have to give your name.