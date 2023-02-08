DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats.

Police said this happened at two businesses Thursday just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.

The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and yelled that he had a bomb and then walked away, according to police.

(Durham Police Dept.)

Officers said no bomb was found at either business.

Now, police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect. If you know anything, call Investigator G.D. Silla at 919-560-4415 ext. 29310 or call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.