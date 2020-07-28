Durham police looking for car in hit-and-run that injured dirt bike driver

A similar Volvo to the one Durham police are looking for in connection with a July 24, 2020 hit-and-run.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a tan 2004 or 2005 Volvo XR 70 that they believe injured a dirt bike driver in a hit-and-run late Friday night, a news release said.

Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and S. Duke Street at 11:49 p.m. on Friday. The initial investigation showed the driver of a Yamaha dirt bike was traveling west on University Drive when the front end of it collided with the right side of the Volvo, police said.

The driver of the Volvo was traveling east on University Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto S. Duke Street. That driver fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the dirt bike was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Volvo may have damage on the right side. It is likely missing the passenger side back door trim pieces, the right side mirror, and one of the door handles. It may also have plastic over the back window, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Munter at 919-560-4935, ext. 29448 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

More headlines from CBS17.com: