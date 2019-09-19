Durham police looking for clues in jewelry store armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have requested the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say on Sept. 5, a man entered Jared, The Galleria of Jewelry located at 6813 Fayetteville Rd. shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The man is described as wearing a black hoodie with the hood over his head and a half-mask below his nose. He was also wearing a black coat, black ball cap, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Byrd at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now