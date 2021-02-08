Durham police looking for elderly man last seen in area near I-40

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are trying to locate 78-year-old Julius Bass who was last seen last week in the area of N.C. 55 and Interstate 40.

Bass is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow coat, black pants and black shoes.

Police say he was carrying a colorful bag and may be walking with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332, the DPD’s front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.

