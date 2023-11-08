DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for information regarding a hit-and run that left a victim with serious injuries.

According to the Durham Police Department, the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the intersection of Leon Street and North Duke Street.

Police say the victim was walking north in the crosswalk on Leon Street when they were struck by a white or gray car. The vehicle then continued traveling west on Leon Street.

The intersection where the incident happened is located a block away from Brogden Middle School and just north of U.S. Highway 70/Interstate 85.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer J. Hann at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29235.