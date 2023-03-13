DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a Friday shooting.

Antwan Teasley, 30, of Durham, is wanted in connection to a shooting in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street where they found a male had been shot, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening.

Teasley has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with any information on Teasley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.