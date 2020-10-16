Durham police looking for man involved with hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old

Enrique Hernandez Beiza (DPD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old.

Police said Enrique Hernandez Beiza is wanted for the hit-and-run that happened on Oct. 10 in the 4100 block of University Drive.

The crash resulted in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Frink Jr., police said.

Police said they are also looking for a gold 2001 Chevy S-10, NC EMJ-6403 in relation to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Rose with the DPD’s Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.