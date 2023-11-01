DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

A photo of Paul Holmes on Sunday after he left his residence. (Durham Police Dept.)

Paul Holmes, 33, of Durham, was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the 1800 block of Avondale Drive around 1 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

His last known location was near an ATM at the Joy Mart in the 2100 block of North Roxboro Street around 3 p.m. that same day.

Holmes is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and cream plaid long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black and white Adidas sandals.

Holmes is known to frequent Northgate Park and the area around Avondale Drive and North Alston Avenue.

If you see Mr. Holmes or if you have any information, call Cpl. W. Hunt at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29459.