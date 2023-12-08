DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered man.

James Michael Davis, 70, of Durham, was last seen using a blue walker Friday around 12:36 p.m. at Walmart in the 1500 block of Glenn School Road.

Davis is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt with black sandals.

If you see Mr. Davis, call 911 or Durham Police’s front desk at 919-560-4427.