DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is trying to find a stolen vehicle that was involved in a shooting on March 13.

Police said a passenger in the stolen 2019 gray Toyota Camry shot at another vehicle around 1 p.m. on March 13 in the 1200 block of Cole Mill Road. The Camry bears a North Carolina license plate of HJA-7511.

Officers also said a Domino’s Pizza next door was struck with two stray bullets. No one was injured and both vehicles fled the scene.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283.