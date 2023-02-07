Police are looking for this SUV and the person who was driving it when they hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. (Durham Police Dept.)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning.

A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model white SUV, possibly a Lexus RX, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-475-4149 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.