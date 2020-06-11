Durham police looking for suspect wanted for kidnapping, robbing elderly man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping.

The incident unfolded at a busy shopping center on June 4, Durham police said.

Surveillance image of the suspect (Durham Police Department)

According to officials, an elderly man was kidnapped and robbed at the Lowe’s in William Penn Plaza.

Police said the man seen in a surveillance image is the person police are looking for. He also had an accomplice, but police haven’t released an image of that person.

Authorities said the two suspects forced an elderly man to drive to two locations and withdraw money from his bank account.

If you recognize the man in the picture, you’re asked to call Durham police.

The elderly man was not harmed and was released after withdrawing the money, police said.

