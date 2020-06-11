DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted for robbery and kidnapping.
The incident unfolded at a busy shopping center on June 4, Durham police said.
According to officials, an elderly man was kidnapped and robbed at the Lowe’s in William Penn Plaza.
Police said the man seen in a surveillance image is the person police are looking for. He also had an accomplice, but police haven’t released an image of that person.
Authorities said the two suspects forced an elderly man to drive to two locations and withdraw money from his bank account.
If you recognize the man in the picture, you’re asked to call Durham police.
The elderly man was not harmed and was released after withdrawing the money, police said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Judge grants state temporary restraining order against ACE Speedway
- Durham police looking for suspect wanted for kidnapping, robbing elderly man
- COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations set record high for 4th day in a row
- Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
- Anytime Fitness apologizes for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now