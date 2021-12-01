Durham police looking for suspect who fled traffic stop, hit vehicle, ran from crash scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for an SUV driver who fled a traffic stop, slammed into another vehicle, and then ran from the crash scene on Tuesday night.

According to police, an officer tried stopping the SUV near the intersection of U.S. Route 70 and Angier Avenue around 10:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and drove away, police said.

A few minutes later, the SUV driver crashed into a vehicle near the intersection of Angier Avenue and Driver Street, officials said.

The driver of the SUV then ran from the crash scene, police said. They have not been found yet.

Police said no officers were engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the SUV driver.

The people in the vehicle that got hit by the suspect were all treated for minor injuries.