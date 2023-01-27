DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts.

On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.

(Durham Police Department)

Police said the suspects stole several power tools from the van.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information, contact Investigator D.T. Stocks at 919-560-4440, ext. 29124 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.