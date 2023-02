DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b.

If anyone can identify the individual pictured below or has any information, please contact Detective J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29309.