RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham have arrested a man they say shot a woman to death at a hotel along N.C. Route 55.

Durham police said Thursday that Darren Alexander Wright, 32, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Tonja Freeman, 48, of Durham.

Police say Wright is being held without bond at the Durham County Jail.

Officers responding to a shooting in the 4500 block of N.C. Route 55 found two people — Freeman and a man who was not publicly identified — who were shot near the Extended Stay America hotel.

Freeman was taken to a hospital, where she died. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.