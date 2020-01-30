Durham police make arrest in 2015 walking trail rape

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced on Thursday an arrest in a 2015 sexual assault case.

Police have arrested and charged Emanuel Dwayne Burch, 32, with sexual assault and attempted first-degree murder for a crime that occurred on the Ellerbee Creek Trail on Nov. 11, 2015.

According to authorities, Burch attacked the woman while she was walking home from work near Dacian Avenue around 6 p.m. that evening. He is accused of approaching the woman from behind, choking her into unconsciousness, and then dragging her into the woods where she was sexually assaulted.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not have strong leads for years, until last fall when the sexual assault kit from the case was sent in for testing. On Sept. 9, 2019, investigators learned that the DNA profile from the kit matched a DNA profile in that national database, which was linked to Burch.

The test results gave police the evidence needed to make an arrest.

Burch was arrested in Chapel Hill on Jan. 22.

Durham police said they still have a backlog of 1,400 sexual assault kits that need to be tested. They are hoping to make more arrests like this in the future now that they have a new grant and new initiatives.

Burch is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Police are working with investigators from other agencies to determine if Burch was involved in any other cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now