Durham police: Man crashes after car pulls up next to his, person inside shoots him

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in Durham Monday night by someone who pulled up next to his stopped car, police said.

The shooting happened near W. Lakewood Avenue and Blackwell Street just before 7 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim was in a stopped car when a vehicle pulled up next to his and a person in it shot him.

The victim crashed his car nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Police didn’t release any information on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-683-1200.