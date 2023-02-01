DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city.
The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February.
In no particular order, the following are wanted for:
- Francisco Orellana, 59 — murder
- Dominic Thompson, 22 — common law robbery
- Lorraine Villanueva, 42 — habitual misdemeanor assault
- Duane Sutherland, 45 — robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Obed Caceres, 26 — statutory sex offense with a child
- Marshall Thornton, 33 — larceny of motor vehicle
- Frances Watkins, 37— obtaining property by false pretenses
- Leonardo Legette, 25 — flee to elude
- Charliciar Pratt, 44 — possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Tariq Henderson, 24 — first-degree kidnapping
If you have any information on the locations of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.