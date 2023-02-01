DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city.

The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February.

(Durham Police Department)

In no particular order, the following are wanted for:

Francisco Orellana, 59 — murder

Dominic Thompson, 22 — common law robbery

Lorraine Villanueva, 42 — habitual misdemeanor assault

Duane Sutherland, 45 — robbery with a dangerous weapon

Obed Caceres, 26 — statutory sex offense with a child

Marshall Thornton, 33 — larceny of motor vehicle

Frances Watkins, 37— obtaining property by false pretenses

Leonardo Legette, 25 — flee to elude

Charliciar Pratt, 44 — possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Tariq Henderson, 24 — first-degree kidnapping

If you have any information on the locations of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.