DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a person connected in a reported break-in.

Police say that a break-in happened in the 1100 block of Gillette Avenue.

(Courtesy: Durham Police Department)

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.