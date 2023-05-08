DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a suspect who tried to break into a home.
If you can identify him, call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their names; cash rewards are paid in felony cases.
by: Joe Jurney
