Durham police officer arrested on DWI charge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a corporal with the department was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving while impaired.

Police say Cpl. Robert L. Paffel was the officer arrested. He has been an officer with the Durham Police Department since September 1999, according to police.

He was given a $2,000 bond and was released from custody on the same night, records say.

Paffel was off-duty when the incident occurred. He has been placed on administrative duty while the Durham Police Department investigates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now