Sgt. Dante Ferrell and the players he coaches in a photo from the Durham Police Dept.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A little league team coached by a Durham police sergeant has won the North Carolina state title and will compete in the southeast regional tournament this week.

Durham Police Internal Affairs Sgt. Dante Ferrell was selected in the spring to manage the South Durham Little League All-Star Team, according to a Durham police news release.

The team, made up of 10- to 12-year-old boys, won the North Carolina State Tournament on July 21.

The team will now represent the state during in games from Aug. 3-8 in Warner Robins, Georgia.

“Thank you, Sgt. Ferrell, for your service and for all you do for the community! We wish the team the best of luck at the tournament,” Durham police said in the news release.

In the first game of the tournament, the Durham team will play against Florida’s state champion Thursday at 10 a.m. on ESPN+.

Ferrell is assigned to Internal Affairs in the Professional Standards Division at the Durham Police Department.

“He used his volunteer leave as a sworn police officer to train the players for this journey. All sworn officers with Durham Police receive 48 hours for volunteer work,” police said.