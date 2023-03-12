DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they said one of their officers was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., the police department said their Traffic and Crash Team responded to an officer-involved crash on the 3800 block of NC Highway 55.

According to a release from the police department, Officer Christopher Stone was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger sedan southbound when an impaired driver in a 2014 Toyota Camry heading northbound crossed into the southbound lane.

The impaired driver, identified as 21-year-old Mikael Young, of Wake Forest, crashed into the officer head-on, the release said.

Police said the Durham Fire Department extricated Officer Stone from his vehicle.

They said EMS took Officer Stone and Mikael Young to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Young is charged with:

Driving while impaired

Driving wrong way on a dual lane highway

Reckless driving

Officers said the southbound lane of NC Highway 55 between Odyssey Drive and Carpenter Fletcher Road was closed for about four hours while they investigated.

As of 7:43 a.m., the lanes reopened for normal traffic.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 475-4149.