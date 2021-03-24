Durham police officer rescues then adopts kitten

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A kitten who had to be rescued has a new home thanks to a Durham police officer.

According to a Facebook post by the Durham Police Department, Squad 4B Officers E.L. Masnik and J.N. Rowsey saw the kitten, who appeared to be frightened and alone, while on patrol near Linwood Avenue and Dawkins Street this week.

Officers searched the neighborhood in an attempt to find the kitten’s owner or its mother but had no luck.

“We couldn’t leave the kitten in the street,” Officer Masnik said.

The officers carefully picked up the kitten and brought it to safety in Officer Rowsey’s patrol car.

Officer Rowsey went the extra mile to adopt the kitten, who by the way does not have a name yet, according to police.