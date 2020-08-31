Durham police officer saves baby from drowning in family’s home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham police officer saved an 11-month-old baby from drowning in either a bathtub or shower, the department said in a news release.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the family’s home in Durham.

According to police, when Officer E.L. Gomez arrived to the home, the baby was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Police said the incident appeared to happen in either a tub or shower.

Gomez jumped into action and began administering CPR to the baby until he was breathing on his own, police said.

Paramedics then arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital, according to police.

“Ofc. Gomez was able to deliver high quality CPR upon observing the child’s condition. Ofc. Gomez was alone and surrounded by hysterical family members but was able to keep her cool and was able to communicate the situation over Police A (officers communications channel),” said her supervisor, Cpl. C.J. Wisnieski, in a social media post.

Gomez said she was jut doing her job and that she was happy to help the baby, police said.

The baby is currently recovering in the Duke Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

