Durham police officer spotted pushing man in wheelchair uphill after it stalled

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman offered her thanks to a police officer who she saw helping a man whose wheelchair stalled out.

Bridget Potter emailed CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon to acknowledge the officer and his good deed. She said she was driving around 5:15 p.m. when she saw an officer pushing a man in a wheelchair. She spotted them near Danube Road and Ben Franklin Boulevard.

The area is near Voyager Academy High School.

Potter identified him as Officer Harris with the Durham Police Department.

She said Harris stopped his patrol car to help push the man up a hill after his wheelchair stalled.