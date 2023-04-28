Officers J. Annas and D. J. Johnson were each honored with Employee of the Month. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were each named Employee of the Month for saving a suicidal victim.

Editor’s Note: This article contains details of a suicide attempt.

Police said on March 19, Officer J. Annas, Recruit Officer D. Johnson and Corporal R. McQueen responded to a call for a suicide attempt.

The officers knocked on the door of the residence and received no answer. Police said Recruit Officer Johnson checked the door and found it unlocked. Officers then entered the residence to locate and help the victim.

A search of the apartment showed several suicide notes, large boxes of pharmaceutical pills and alcohol that appeared to have been consumed before officers arrived.

Police said they found the victim fully submerged and unresponsive in a bathtub. Officer Annas called for medic units to come the residence while Recruit Officer Johnson and Cpl. McQueen pulled the victim from the water to perform life-saving measures.

Cpl. McQueen checked the victim’s vitals and detected a weak pulse, but she remained unresponsive. Police said Recruit Officer Johnson and Officer Annas began CPR on the victim while Cpl. McQueen went to the front of the residence to lead in Medic Units.

Medic units took over life-saving measures and gained a strong pulse from the victim. Police said after she was stabilized, she was transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

“The quick actions in locating and life-saving measures performed by Recruit Officer Johnson, Officer Annas, and Cpl. McQueen likely saved the life of a determined suicidal victim,” said the Durham Police Department. “Their actions are examples of steadfast duty and exemplary skill.”

Officer Annas and Recruit Officer Johnson were each awarded as the Employee of the Month.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.